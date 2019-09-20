Gibbon I-80 crash kills at least three people

There are at least three casualties in a crash that blocked both lanes of Interstate 80 on Friday afternoon.

The Nebraska State Patrol said the crash involved five passenger vehicles and two semi-tractor/trailers. The State Patrol said that the crash caused at least three fatalities. Several others were injuries, but none have life threatening injuries. The accident happened about 3:00 P.M. Friday.

East-bound Interstate 80 between Kearney and Shelton was closed for at least two hours Friday afternoon while rescue crews worked the scene of a two-vehicle crash.

Both east and west-bound lanes were closed for about an hour. But traffic began moving in the west-bound lane about 4:45 PM.

It was not immediately clear how many or the severity of injuries were related to the accident, but numerous police, fire and rescue vehicles, including a medical helicopter, converged on the scene.

Because of the crash slowing traffic on I-80, the Grand Island Senior High vs North Platte football game scheduled for 7 p.m. at Memorial Stadium in Grand Island was moved to 7:30 p.m.