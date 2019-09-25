Fiery crash shuts down I-80 traffic between Waverly and Ashland

The Nebraska State Patrol has reopened a portion of Interstate 80 near Lincoln and another remains closed following a crash involving multiple vehicles.

It happened near mile marker 413 around 3:45 p.m. on Wednesday.

Details about what sparked the crash are still unclear, however, mile marker 413 includes a weigh station exit. Large plumes of smoke can be seen from the Nebraska 511 traffic cameras.

Right now, westbound traffic is closed at the Ashland exit, which is mile marker 420. Eastbound traffic was closed at the Wavelry exit but has since been reopened.

This is a developing story. Stay with 10/11 NOW for details