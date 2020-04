The fifth death related to coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) was reported to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services today. The person was a Madison County resident in her 70s with underlying health conditions.

“We extend our sympathy to the family,” said Dr. Gary Anthone, Chief Medical Officer and Director of Public Health for DHHS. “As we see COVID-19 cases increase in Nebraska, we will see more severe illness and sadly, more deaths.”