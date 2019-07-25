Fifth person facing charges in connection to Jessica Brandon murder

A fifth person is facing charges in connection to the killing of 36-year-old Jessica Brandon in July 2018.

William Boothe III, 55, was booked into jail on Wednesday, according to Lancaster County court records.

Boothe appeared in federal court on Thursday, and the prosecution said they plan to pursue an indictment of Boothe for accessory after the fact to murder.

Prosecutors did not mention what murder when discussing the charge, but he is set to appear in court on Oct. 4 with Tawhyne Patterson, Damon Williams, Dante Williams, and Ira Morrow, all of which are facing charges in connection to the Brandon murder.

Damon Williams, Dante Williams, and Patterson are facing first-degree murder charges, among others, while Morrow is facing charges of conspiracy to commit murder.

What Boothe did to bring upon the charges is not clear at this time, as court documents are sealed. However, documents filed on July 23 do show the FBI is investigating Boothe.

Based on the charge brought against Boothe, the prosecution believes he somehow hindered or prevented the suspects getting caught, punished or the trial.

Accessory after the fact to murder carries a sentence of up to 15 years in jail and a $125,000 fine.

Boothe has been released from jail, but must stay in Lancaster County and has to give up his position as an educational guardian for juveniles.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, Lincoln Police were called to 1950 Fairfield Street on July 31 shortly before 4 a.m. and discovered Brandon, 36, had been shot in the left shoulder.

Brandon was transported to the hospital where she was pronounced dead at 4:58 a.m., the court records state.

The affidavit explains officers were met by Brandon’s significant other, Michael Robertson, who took them to her. She was found at the bottom of a set of stairs, unresponsive.

In addition to Brandon and Robertson, there were four females under the age of 16 in the home at the time of the murder, as well as a 61-year-old female.

Several individuals were found on the main floor bound with zip ties and duct tape, according to court records.

In addition, after an investigation of the crime scene, multiple pounds of marijuana and $85,000 worth of cash and marijuana edibles were located.

The court records state the marijuana and money was the likely motive for the break-in.

Court records state police were told by an informant one of the suspects said the robbery “went south” after they encountered all the people in the home.

The court records also corroborate information previously released by police, that there was an attempted break-in the night before the murder occurred, which featured four suspects.

The following night, on July 31, three of those suspects came back and forced entry into the home.

The court documents explain that after the murder occurred, police held a press conference and released photos of the suspects, who were caught on surveillance breaking into the home the night of the murder.

The release of the photos led to multiple tips coming into police, which eventually helped authorities identify the suspects.

One person who helped identify a suspect told police they recognized him from coverage on the 1011 News App, according to court records.

Eventually, with the help of multiple informants, police located all three suspects, leading to the arrests on August 17.

Robertson, Brandon's significant other, was also arrested for unrelated drug charges on Aug. 13.