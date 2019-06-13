LPD: Fight over boyfriend leads to stabbing

Lincoln Police arrested a 39-year-old woman after she reportedly stabbed another woman in the back during an argument.

LPD said on Wednesday around 4:30 p.m., officers responded to Bryan West hospital on a report of a stabbing.

Police said 28-year-old Dosha Harris reported she got into an argument with Amy Noriega, 39, over Noriega’s boyfriend.

According to Noriega, she was driving with her three kids when Harris swerved toward her so they both pulled over, and a fight ensued.

Noreiga then stabbed Harris in the back multiple times, police said.

Both sustained injuries in the fight and Noriega was arrested for second-degree assault, use of a weapon to commit a felony, and child abuse.

Harris was cited for third-degree assault.

