Fillmore County Sheriff's Office searching for escapee from Heartland Boys Home

The Fillmore County Sheriff's Office is on the lookout for a teenager who escaped from the Heartland Home for Boys in Geneva early Wednesday and is considered to be dangerous.

Three boys from the home ran away on foot, authorities said. Two of the boys have been detained, but say one is still unaccounted for.

He's described as a 16-year-old Hispanic male, about 5-feet, 6-inches tall, weighing 180 pounds. Authorities say the escapee is believed to be "very dangerous."

Residents in the area are encouraged to call 9-1-1 if they see anything suspicious. They're also encouraged to lock their homes and vehicles.

Shickley Public Schools, which is 14 miles southwest of Geneva went into lockout mode Wednesday morning but resumed business as usual.

The Heartland Home in Geneva helps young men in the area find a positive path in life. They had no comment on the matter when contacted.