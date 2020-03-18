Final evacuee from Diamond Princess cruise ship leaving UNMC

With the help of federal agencies, eight Nebraskans were brought home Monday and four more are being brought home this week from the Diamond Princess Cruise Ship. (Source: DHHS)
By  | 
Posted:  | 
Updated: Wed 1:01 PM, Mar 18, 2020

OMAHA, Neb. – The final evacuee from the Diamond Princess cruise ship is leaving the Nebraska Medical Center on Wednesday.

“The one remaining evacuee from the Diamond Princess cruise ship will leave Nebraska Medical Center campus this afternoon. Another departed on Tuesday. The departure today completes the federal operation supported by UNMC and Nebraska Medicine that began Feb. 7 with the arrival of 57 Americans evacuated from China,” UNMC said in a release.

As of Wednesday afternoon, there have been 25 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Nebraska.

 