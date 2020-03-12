Final weekends of Blake Shelton's Friends and Heroes Tour postponed due to health concerns

Country music star Blake Shelton joins the number of artists who have postponed their tour due recent health and safety concerns. Shelton will postpone the final two weekends of his Friends and Heroes 2020 Tour, beginning Thursday night in Omaha.

Previously purchased tickets for the five remaining dates will be honored at the to-be-announced rescheduled dates in spring 2021, and refunds will be available at the point of purchase. Consult venue websites for updates and further information.

“Omaha, I’m here in your city with my friends and heroes and am ready to play a show for you, but for all the right reasons – chiefly everyone’s safety and well-being – we have to reschedule tonight and the rest of the tour,” said Shelton. “Please take care of yourself and your loved ones. You can bet we’ll see you back here soon!”

Cancelled dates:

3/12 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center

3/13 – Denver, CO – Pepsi Center

3/19 – Rosemont, IL – Allstate Arena

3/20 – Milwaukee, WI, Fiserv Forum

3/21 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena