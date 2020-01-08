Fingerprints help police track down suspects who rammed man's vehicle

Fingerprints helped Lincoln Police arrest those responsible for threatening a man and ramming his vehicle in November.

LPD said on November 19 around midnight, the victim stopped at a red light at 27th and Capital Parkway.

Police said the two men approached the vehicle, and threatened to assault the victim after he refused to show them his ID.

The victim drove away, but the suspects followed in a Chevy Tahoe, ramming the victim’s vehicle 2-3 times.

The victim then saw an officer in a cruiser near 33rd and J streets and stopped, and the other vehicle sped away.

Officers saw the Tahoe in question at the 33rd and Holdrege QuickShop a short time later, and both Karar and Omar Hussain were inside. The two denied any involvement in the incident.

Fingerprints were lifted from the victim’s car, which came back to Omar Hussain.

On January, 6, officers were sent to the 2200 Block of Orchard on a disturbance where Omar and Kamar were suspected of breaking the windows out of another vehicle.

The two were both contacted and arrested for terroristic threats and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony.

