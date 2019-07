First reponders are on scene of a reported ceiling collapse at the Nebraska Animal Medical Center near 56th and Old Cheney.

A 10/11 NOW reporter on scene reported seeing fire engines, paramedics and police officers at the location.

Our reporter witnessed a person being wheeled outside of the building on a stretcher.

A chaplain was also on scene at the time.

