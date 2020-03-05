Fire crews battle blazes on outskirts of Omaha-metro as winds increase

Fire ignited in a field north of Louisville on Thursday afternoon, March 5, 2020. (Courtesy photo)
(WOWT) -- Emergency crews were out battling multiple fires Thursday as "red-flag" conditions swept through parts of the Omaha-metro.

3:35 P.M. -- Authorites report that Buffalo Road has reopened.

1:53 P.M. -- NSW Omaha reports wind gusts in the area reported as high as 56mph. [CHART]

1:45 P.M. -- Pottawattmie County fire departments have been called out to multiple fires, prompting another round of fire danger warnings from the county's Emergency Management personnel.

1:37 P.M. -- NWS Omaha warns Interstate 29 drivers in the area to beware of visibility problems due to blowing dust and smoke — and a mix of the two.

12:56 P.M. -- Sarpy County ordered the evacuation of people in the Meadow Oaks neighborhood, located near Louisville. Buffalo Road was closed in the area. Smoke from this fire was visible on radar. [MAP]

12:20 P.M. -- Fire broke out in a field north of Louisville. The fire crossed a road, making its way into a neighboring field. [MAP]

11 A.M. -- Fire crews in Pottawattamie County responded to a second call of a brush fire that ignited a few miles away from the first they responded to, near Highway 6 and 245th Street. [MAP]

4:55 A.M. -- Dry conditions combined with strong winds prompted the National Weather Service on Wednesday to issue a "red flag warning" for Thursday.

A brush fire broke out Thursday, March 5, 2020, in Pottawattamie County. Parts of the Omaha-metro have been under a "red-flag warning" from the National Weather Service today, meaning the dry conditions and strong winds have increased the fire risk here. (Tara Campbell / WOWT)
 