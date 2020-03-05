Fire crews battle blazes on outskirts of Omaha-metro as winds increase

Emergency crews were out battling multiple fires Thursday as "red-flag" conditions swept through parts of the Omaha-metro.

3:35 P.M. -- Authorites report that Buffalo Road has reopened.

ALERT: Evacuation order lifted for Meadow Oaks and Meadow Ridge. Residents can return home per @SarpySheriff — Sarpy County (@SarpyCountyGov) March 5, 2020

1:53 P.M. -- NSW Omaha reports wind gusts in the area reported as high as 56mph. [CHART]

1:45 P.M. -- Pottawattmie County fire departments have been called out to multiple fires, prompting another round of fire danger warnings from the county's Emergency Management personnel.

We cannot be more clear ... DO NOT LIGHT FIRES DURING A BURN BAN. Departments have been out to multiple fires today. Trying to control fires in these conditions, regardless of how small they are, puts people and property at risk! pic.twitter.com/UpghaRuZ98 — Pottawattamie Co EMA (@pottcoema) March 5, 2020

1:37 P.M. -- NWS Omaha warns Interstate 29 drivers in the area to beware of visibility problems due to blowing dust and smoke — and a mix of the two.

Travelers, be prepared for the possibility of abrupt visibility restrictions if you are heading south on Interstate 29 this afternoon / We are seeing blowing dust in the region with some fire smoke mixing in at times pic.twitter.com/DJ0PUY0CkE — NWS Omaha (@NWSOmaha) March 5, 2020

12:56 P.M. -- Sarpy County ordered the evacuation of people in the Meadow Oaks neighborhood, located near Louisville. Buffalo Road was closed in the area. Smoke from this fire was visible on radar. [MAP]

INFORMATION at 12:56 Meadow Oaks Neighborhood need to evacuate immediately due to brush fire in the area — Sarpy County 911 (@SarpyCounty911) March 5, 2020

Smoke plume from that fire in SW Sarpy showing up on radar pic.twitter.com/pNcEjh4mqR — Rusty Lord WOWT (@RustyLord) March 5, 2020

12:20 P.M. -- Fire broke out in a field north of Louisville. The fire crossed a road, making its way into a neighboring field. [MAP]

��FIELD FIRE�� Near 168th and Buffalo Road between Gretna and Springfield. Avoid the area! pic.twitter.com/WjCVbDqGvh — Sgt. Kyle Percifield (@SCSO_Percifield) March 5, 2020

@OmahaWXStorms, wind is causing problems. This was 168th and Buffalo, jumped the road while I called it in. pic.twitter.com/MUARVlHk6X — Steve Nebraska (@nebraska_steve) March 5, 2020

11 A.M. -- Fire crews in Pottawattamie County responded to a second call of a brush fire that ignited a few miles away from the first they responded to, near Highway 6 and 245th Street. [MAP]

At around 11 o’clock firefighters quickly took off in response to a second call of another fire starting up a few miles away. ⁦@WOWT6News⁩ pic.twitter.com/aV8hOlDobB — Tara Campbell (@CampTara) March 5, 2020

4:55 A.M. -- Dry conditions combined with strong winds prompted the National Weather Service on Wednesday to issue a "red flag warning" for Thursday.

Extreme fire conditions are expected today. A red flag warning and wind advisory are in effect through 6pm. Winds gusts will be 45 to 50 mph. Strong winds combined with low relative humidity will lead to extreme fire danger. pic.twitter.com/cAUKicdOkQ — NWS Omaha (@NWSOmaha) March 5, 2020