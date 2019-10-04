LFR respond to apartment fire on Cotner Boulevard

(Source: 1011 NOW)
By  | 
Posted:

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Fire & Rescue responded to a fire at an apartment at 2201 N. Cotner Boulevard on Friday. The fire was reported at around 7:13 p.m.

Several streets are closed near the area, including Cotner Boulevard, Leighton Avenue, and Garland Street.

This story is ongoing and will be updated and more information becomes available.

 