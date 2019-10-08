Firearms stolen from Lincoln storage unit

Lincoln Police are investigating after two semi-automatic rifles and other shooting supplies were stolen from a storage unit on Monday.

LPD said around 11:15 a.m., an officer was called to Economy Self Storage at 1440 S. 2nd Street on a report of a burglary.

The business owner said the suspects cut locks off of three storage units, but only stole the contents from one of them.

The 36-year-old owner of the unit that was hit told police two semi-automatic rifles, as well as other miscellaneous shooting supplies, were taken.

Total loss is estimated at around $1,900, and LPD is still investigating the incident.

