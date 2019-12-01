Firefighter hurt while responding to car fire

A Bennet volunteer firefighter was hurt while responding to a car fire near Old Cheney and S. 190th Streets in Lancaster County.

A Bennet firefighter was taken to the hospital after being hurt during a car explosion. (Source: Abbie Petersen, KOLN)

It happened around 5:45 this evening.

Sgt. Scott Gaston with Lancaster County Sheriff's Office said they were called to a Chevy Cruz that was either on fire or smoking. Twenty minutes after they were dispatched, a deputy radioed that part of the car had exploded and a Bennet firefighter was down.

Gaston said it is unknown if something hit the firefighter in the chest or if he was having an internal medical episode from the shock of the explosion.

StarCare was called to the scene, but the firefighter was taken to the hospital by an Lincoln Fire and Rescue medic unit with non-life threatening injuries.

Gaston said the road the car was on is muddy and slick, and the car got stuck. In the process of getting the car unstuck, it got overheated and caught fire.

Bennet Fire was able to extinguish that fire and the car was towed.

No one else was injured.