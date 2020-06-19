Firefighters are investigating a fire at a vacant home owned by Lincoln Public Schools

Lincoln firefighters are working to learn what caused a fire at a vacant home on Thursday night.

Firefighters are investigating a fire at a vacant home that's owned by the Lincoln Public School system.

It happened around 8:45 p.m. on Thursday, first responders said a vacant house owned by the Lincoln Public School system was on fire.

The home is in a far corner of the property set to be home to one of the new high schools, according to investigators.

Investigators said the home was fully engulfed and it was a large fire, LFR had to fight the flames from the outside.

The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office said the home was already scheduled to be demolished and the fire didn't spread to any other structures.

The cause of the fire and damage loss is still under investigation.