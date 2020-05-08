Firefighters extinguish basement fire at southeast Lincoln home

Firefighters extinguished a basement fire at home in southeast Lincoln.

On Friday around 7:50 a.m. firefighters were dispatched to a home on Oldham Road, near Sumner and 56 Streets in southeast Lincoln.

The call came in as a possible electrical fire but when firefighters arrived, they found a fire in the basement.

Firefighters said it was confined to that one room and didn't spread to the rest of the home.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the flames quickly.

Two people and two dogs were able to escape on their own, though one person went to the hospital with minor injuries.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Firefighters said there was roughly $25,000 in damage to the family's belongings and roughly $50,000 in structure damage.