Firefighters extinguish three fires all over Lancaster County this weekend

The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office says there were three fires over the weekend.

Around 8 p.m. on Friday a neighbor called 911 about an outbuilding fully engulfed in flames.

The Raymond Volunteer Fire Department rushed to the home on NW 98th Street, in west Lancaster County.

The Nebraska State Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire which caused $154,000 in damage.

LSO said a 2013 Chevy Silverado truck, tools, two ATVs, a motorcycle and a 1959 Chevy pickup truck, along with the outbuilding, were destroyed.

Also on Friday, around 7:30 p.m., firefighters were called to a barn fire on Pella Road in south Lancaster County.

Smoke could be seen coming from the barn. The owner was contacted and LSO does not believe the fire started under suspicious circumstances. Investigators believe the fire may have been caused by a lightning strike.

The following day, on Saturday around 8 p.m., firefighters rushed to a home on N 143rd Street, in northeast Lancaster County.

Firefighters said the person who lived there went into the home to rescue a pet during the fire and they experienced smoke inhalation.

LSO said the person was taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

The State Fire Marshal is investigating the fire which caused $60,000 in damage.