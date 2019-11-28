Firefighters rescue woman from burning Plattsmouth house

Authorities say firefighters have rescued a woman from her burning home in the eastern Nebraska city of Plattsmouth.

Plattsmouth Assistant Fire Chief Bill Dudek told station KETV that a police officer driving by the house spotted the smoke around 4:40 p.m. Wednesday and called for help.

Melissa Jacobsen lives nearby and reports that she yelled at arriving firefighters that they should head toward the back of the blazing residence, because she knew the woman slept in a back bedroom.

They got the woman out, and she was flown to an Omaha hospital.

Her name and the cause of the fire haven’t been released.