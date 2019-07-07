Fireworks burn down house near Milford

A family is looking for a place to stay and is trying to figure out what’s next after their house burned nearly to the ground in the early hours on the Fourth of July all because of fireworks.

10/11 NOW spoke with a woman and her five daughters who all escaped the house right before they lost everything.

They say this isn't how they had hoped to spend the Fourth of July.

"It kind of amazes me sometimes, what we find that didn't burn,” said Amanda Gurnsey. " Just minutes. I feel overwhelmed and grateful that we got out".

She says she woke up to the sound of the fire alarm and sprung into action getting all five girls out.

"I was running towards the fire, but then their bedrooms are back here. So towards the fire. So it was very crazy,” said Gurnsey.

"I woke up to mom coming downstairs, saying get up, get up, there's a fire we have to get out of the house,” said Abbigail Gurnsey.

Gurnsey says fire inspectors believe it was started from fireworks they lit off earlier in the night.

Luckily they were able to make it out, but two sugar gliders and the family cat did not survive.

"If she didn't come and get us sooner, we would be gone. If it wasn't for my mom, we would not be alive,” said Amber Gurnsey.

Gurnsey says that day they didn't let the fire completely ruin their plans.

"I bought them some Fourth of July jewelry and outfits, and then we enjoyed the Fourth of July. There was nothing we could do at that time,” said Gurnsey.

She says going forward they will be taking it one day at a time.

But she says as long as her girls are ok, she knows everything else will be alright too.

"I could just watch the house burn in peace, knowing I had what I needed right then,” said Gurnsey.

Gurnsey says they could not be more thankful for all of the support they have received from the community.

If you would like to help, she says they are looking for gift cards to restaurants or clothing stores, because right now they don't have anywhere to put donations except for one storage unit.

Or you can donate to the family on Venmo, at @Amanda-Gurnsey.