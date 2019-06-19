Fireworks companies gear up for season despite late start

Fireworks stands work an entire year for 10 days of selling

and this year was no different. For fireworks stands like Kracklin' Kirk's, they will be working right up until selling begins on June 25th.

Kracklin Kirk's is playing catch up after a late start put them behind on their process. Now, they are just trying to be ready by the June 25th start date.

Kracklin' Kirk's moves thousands and thousands of fireworks a year,

but this year they're running a little behind. Normally they have all their products in by April, but this year, the fireworks are just arriving mid-June.

That isn't the only struggle they face with fireworks. Restrictions in Nebraska differ greatly between cities making it hard to sell.

"Every city, county and state across the nation has different rules for fireworks," said Myers. "It's just very regulated."

He says inside city limits permits can range from in the thousands to nothing at all. In places like Omaha sellers like Kracklin' Kirk's can't even sell in city limits. It has to be all non-profit sellers.

"Some cities have a $10 thousand permit fee," said Myers. "Other cities, there's no charge for the permit."

355 days of work are put into that 10-day sale period. Each day, the stand is open about 12 hours. Some outside factors have slowed the getting ready process down this year. Said Myers:

"Shipping shut down in April. There was no shipping out of the Shanghai port. There was only one other port you can ship fireworks out of in China and that port couldn't handle the volume."

Myers said a lot of the city restrictions have to do with safety and he acknowledged that fireworks carry risk, but says if used safely they are fine.

"Fireworks is the most picked on industry that I know of with the rules and regulations that they have. I think it's because it's just a temporary short term deal," said Myers.

Within Lincoln city limits, fireworks stands can only sell for two days, and that's why Kracklin' Kirk's moved out.

"We just decided to leave Lincoln and go to other communities that were more friendly, business friendly," said Myers.

Fireworks sales run until 11:59 p.m. on July 4th. To learn more about Kracklin' Kirk's stand locations and hours, follow this link.

