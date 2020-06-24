Fireworks stands outside of Lincoln city limits opening Thursday

On Thursday, fireworks stands outside of city limits will open for business. But with COVID-19 concerns, there are some changes you will see this year.

For 42 years, Davey Fireworks has been bringing fireworks to the people.

On Wednesday night, employees were putting the finishing touches on the fireworks. But it wasn't easy getting to that point.

"This has been a tough one this year. At first, we didn't know if we could open, you asked us 60 days ago and we didn't know if we had the capacity to open,” said owner, Curtis Schnase.

Schnase says there were multiple challenges when it came to COVID-19, and getting a shipment from China.

"That delayed a lot of the manufacturing, which then changed to the shipments coming out of China, they weren't having full loads, so obviously they were not moving product,” said Schnase.

You will see some empty spots on the shelves and less small novelty items this year. But he says they have had no problem with the big fireworks.

10/11 NOW called other fireworks stands who say the same thing, that is has been hard to get certain items this year, and shipments came in later than usual.

"Some of my suppliers were running about 80-90% on their product because they got their stuff early, others 40%, so it was really depending on who you were buying from,” said Schnase.

To keep things safe, they will be doing some extra cleaning and their aisles are six feet apart to give everyone some room.

It has taken a lot to get here, but Schnase says they're optimistic and plan on having an opening day to go off with a bang.

"People have been cooped up for 90 days and they want something normal in their life, this is something kinda normal, Fourth of July, a celebration, they get to be outdoors,” said Schnase.

Davey Fireworks will be open for 10 days, starting on Thursday at 9 a.m.