First COVID-19 death reported in Hall County

Hall County now has its first death from COVID-19.

The Central District Health Department late Friday said a woman in her 60s, with underlying health issues, had died in a hospital. It was the first lab-confirmed case of COVID-19 in Hall County which resulted in death. There are two other lab-confirmed cases in Hall County..

In a prepared statement, Central District Director Teresa Anderson said all identified close contacts will be notified, asked to self-quarantine (stay home) and be actively monitored twice daily by CDHD for fever and respiratory symptoms.

“We have community spread of the COVID-19 virus at this time,” states Anderson. “CDHD is in communication with state officials in regard to issuing a state Directed Health Measure.”

The Central District Health Department covers Hall, Hamilton and Merrick counties.

Earlier Friday, the Douglas County Health Department reported that a man in his 50s had also died of COVID-19. He had been self-quarantined since March 11th, had serious underlying health issues and had contact with a known COVID-19 case from out of state.

Typical symptoms of COVID-19 are fever, cough, sore throat and shortness of breath. People who are concerned they may have COVID-19 should self-isolate (have no contact with other people) and call ahead to their primary care provider to be screened over the phone. The provider can evaluate and determine if testing is necessary.

There is a statewide coronavirus (COVID-19) information line to help answer general questions and share the latest information and resources with Nebraskans to help keep them informed: (402) 552-6645; hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. CST, 7 days a week. CDHD’s Covid line (308)385-5175 will be operational 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. over the weekend.

CDHD encouraged residents to stay informed by checking CDHD’s website for local information and updates, as well as links to the state and national websites.