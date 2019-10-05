First Husker game broadcast in Spanish

Football is a Nebraska staple, and today, Nebraska made sure that everyone that tuned into the game could understand.

"We're all together cheering for one team. At the end of the day we have one goal, for the team in red to win," said Enrique Morales, the play-by-play caller. "I feel that when the University of Nebraska is doing this for them - it's a way of saying welcome, be part of the tradition, be part of the family. And you can see it, when the fans are in there, there are no distinctions."

Oscar Monterroso and Morales are from Tico Sports. They call games across the nation and said there is a growing need for Spanish broadcasting.

"It is important to have it in Spanish, we have a huge community," said Monterroso. "The Hispanic community in the United States is big."

Right now, Tico Sports calls football, basketball and hockey. Their broadcast from Memorial Stadium today was the first Spanish broadcast in the Big Ten conference.

"We go and then we call it, by the play, like one thing at a time," said Monterroso. "We use every single word that we have in Spanish."

For Monterroso and Morales, calling games is a way to serve their community.

"It's awesome that they are honoring, as a Hispanic I feel very humble," said Morales. "Even if I wasn't broadcasting, I will have tons of respect that takes a look at my culture and says, 'Hey, we are going to honor you.'"

In the end, the Spanish broadcast is all about making sure everyone, no matter their language, can cheer along. Said Monterroso:

"I think it's important that we bring that to the community, and everybody loves sports, you know?"

