First National Bank offering free spring game tickets to military members

First National Bank of Omaha will be offering a total of 3,000 free Husker Spring Game tickets to active military members, veterans, and their families.

The Red-White Husker Spring Football Game is scheduled for Saturday, April 18.

Tickets will be available at select FNBO locations across the region during regular branch hours on Saturday, February 15, while supplies last.

A limited number of tickets will be available at each location. Recipients will be limited to four (4) tickets per person with an accepted form of Military ID. ID accepted will include Active Duty Military, Reserve Military, Retired Military, Military Dependent ID cards, VA Medical ID cards, Veterans designation on ID card, American Legion or VFW cards and DD214 forms. Visit fnbo.com/huskers for more information. Tickets will be distributed through the branch lobby only, unless otherwise stated. Check online at fnbo.com for branch and drive-thru hours. Following are the FNBO branch locations where tickets will be distributed:

Omaha Metro Area

2605 S. 133rd Plaza (132nd and West Center Road)

16770 W Maple Rd (168th and Maple)

5504 N. 90th Street (90th and Fort Streets)

2008 Pratt Ave, Bellevue

7960 Towne Center Pkwy (Shadow Lake Towne Center), Papillion

3815 Denmark Drive, Council Bluffs, Iowa

Lincoln and Beatrice

6600 S. 27th Street (SouthPointe Pavilions)

2205 N. 6th Street, Beatrice

Nebraska

124 W. 3rd Street, Alliance *

315 W. 3rd Street, Chadron *

2623 13th Street, Columbus

397 N. 4th Street, David City

801 E. 23rd Street, Fremont

2023 S. Locust Street, Grand Island

2223 Second Ave, Kearney

1500 Market Lane, Norfolk

201 E. Francis Street, North Platte

1926 Broadway, Scottsbluff

South Dakota

332 Broadway Street, Yankton*

*These branches will only have drive-thru hours on Saturday, February 15. Please visit fnbo.com for drive-thru hours.