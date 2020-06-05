First confirmed case of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children in Nebraska

A case of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) has been identified in a male under 18 from Dawson County. This is the first confirmed case in Nebraska.

According to Two Rivers Public Health Department, MIS-C is a condition where multiple organs of the body can become inflamed and are unable to function normally. This inflammation can affect heart, lungs, kidney, brain, eyes or digestive systems. Children with MIS-C may have a fever and various syndromes including abdominal pain, vomiting, diarrhea, headache, neck pain, rash, bloodshot eyes or feeling extra tired.

Health officials do not yet know what causes MIS-C, however many children with MIS-C recently had the virus that causes COVID-19, or have been around individuals with COVID-19.

Two Rivers Public Health Department is continuing to monitor this as well as the COVID-19 risk in their area. They have introduced a new risk dial on their website which will provide an indicator of with the current risk of COVID-19 in the service area. This dial will be updated weekly, and information will be included as to the reason the level of risk was determined.