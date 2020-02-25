First clinical trial for drug to treat coronavirus underway at UNMC

A clinical trial to test a drug created to combat coronavirus is underway at UNMC in Omaha.

According to UNMC, “A randomized, controlled clinical trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy of the investigational antiviral remdesivir in hospitalized adults diagnosed with coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) has begun at the University of Nebraska Medical Center.”

The trial is sponsored by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

The trial is the first in the United States to evaluate treatment for COVID-19.

The first trial participant is an American who was repatriated after being quarantined on the Diamond Princess cruise ship that docked in Yokohama, Japan and volunteered to participate in the study.

The doctor in charge is expected to speak at 12 p.m. about the trial.

