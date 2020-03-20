First confirmed COVID-19 case in Buffalo County

Two Rivers Public Health Department has identified the first travel related case of COVID-19 in Buffalo County. This individual is a Buffalo County female in her 40s who has minor symptoms and is currently self-isolated at home. Two Rivers Public Health Department staff are actively monitoring this situation.

Local public health staff continue to work closely with Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services to identify individuals who have been in contact with this individual. Two Rivers Public Health Department have interviewed family members to collect a history of this patient to identify where this individual has spent time.

Symptoms of COVID-19 can appear 2-14 days after an individual is exposed. Symptoms include fever, cough, and shortness of breath. Older adults and individuals with chronic medical conditions like heart disease, diabetes, and lung disease are at a higher risk for getting this illness.

“Please take every day precautions such as avoiding close contact with those who are ill, and preventative actions like washing your hands,” said Health Director, Jeremy Eschliman.

Performing good health habits can help prevent the spread of COVID-19 and other respiratory diseases in your community. Some steps to take are:

• Stay home if you are sick

• Avoid close contact with those who are sick

• Wash your hands often, use hand sanitizer when soap and water aren’t available

• Cover your nose and mouth when you cough or sneeze

• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands

There is a statewide COVID-19 information line to help answer general questions and share the latest information and resources with Nebraskans to help keep them informed: 402-552-6645; hours of operation are 8 a.m.- 8 p.m. 7 days a week. For more information call Two Rivers Public Health Department at (888) 669-7154 or visit www.trphd.org.

