First day of fireworks sales outside of Lincoln city limits will draw hundreds

June 25 marks the beginning of fireworks sales in the surrounding area of Lincoln. It's a ten-day sale period that requires anywhere from 9 months to a year of preparation.

Retailers outside of Lincoln, like Davey Fireworks, have a leg up on sellers from the city because Lincoln stands can only sell for 2 days of the year. Outside of Lincoln city limits, sellers have a ten-day period.

"Queen Frogs," a type of firecracker on sale at Davey Firecrackers.

Davey Fireworks started out on Curtis Schnase's front yard on a card table. Now, it's one of the biggest buildings in Davey, Neb.

The fireworks "stand" draws a big crowd, and has for nearly 41 years.

"We have, it can vary from maybe a couple hundred customers to a thousand customers," said Schnase.

And while maybe a thousand customers throughout the week doesn't sound like a lot, it's ten times the size of Davey.

"Being as I'm only 10 miles out of Lincoln, I drive primarily, a lot of my customers are Lincoln-based customers," said Schnase. "They're buying because of the variety."

On the main street of Davey, there's only several stores. One of them is a tavern. The owner of the tavern said that the 10 days of sales is like having a Husker football game for 10 days in a row.

"It basically makes my summer," said Randy Agena, the owner of Davey Tavern. "You know you can't compete with lakes, car shows, street dances and stuff- so basically this is my summer, these 10 days."

The influx of nearly 1000 new people in Davey throughout the week means a lot to this small-town bar.

"We probably do double to triple what I usually have," said Agena.

And Davey gets all of this business ahead of Lincoln stands. One Lincoln man said he's grateful for the extra days to buy fireworks.

"I need the time to get everything set up," said Shane Wolph, of Lincoln. "For some reason I think I need to spend money on fireworks."