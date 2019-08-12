First day of kindergarten jitters for students and parents alike

Today was a mixed bag of emotions for children and parents.

A kindergartner hugs her mom on the first day of school. (Source: KOLN)

"She told me she was excited but scared," said Anna Swartzlander of her kindergarten-age daughter, Scout. "It's bittersweet. I'm glad she's going to be learning, she's excited to learn about science, but I'm going to miss her at home."

For some parents, the days leading up to the first day of kindergarten were stressful.

"I barely slept," said Thomas Dummermuth. His son, Micah's, stomach hurt the night before.

"I'd rather be there with her," said Chris Powell, while toting his younger son. "I'll go back to school for 12 years and sit with her."

For others parents, there just weren't so many nerves.

"She was excited," said Joshua Ingham. "Her excitement rubs off on you pretty easily, so the fact that she was excited made me pretty excited for her to start school."

For teachers it's the same mix of emotions.

"I always tell them I'm nervous too, because I'm so excited to meet them," Dara Peters, a kindergarten teacher, said. "I tell them it's okay to be nervous."

While kids were learning where to hang their backpack, how to form a line and how to sing their good morning song, parents slipped out the back door of the classroom one by one.

"We were not the last ones to leave the classroom so that's a success," said Dummermuth.

When kindergarten let out for the day, Swartzlander said it felt like relief.

"She looks like such a big girl. It's amazing," Swartzlander said.

Parents said it was all emotional.

"Every of these transitions is great, and there is no doubt he is going to be great," said Dummermuth of Micah. "But of course there are nerves that are going to come with it."

"Very emotional," Powell said. "Kind of hard to let go as a parent."