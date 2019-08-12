First day of school picture slideshow | Submit your photos here

By  | 
Posted:  | 
Updated: Mon 12:31 PM, Aug 12, 2019

Lincoln Public Schools students headed back to class Monday and we are loving seeing those classic first day of school photos. Watch a slideshow of the photos we've received in the video player above.

Three-year-old triplets ready for pre-school. (Courtesy: Sherry Gallardo)

Submit your photos here and we will share our favorites on air and on social media.

 