First-ever executive director takes over Hastings Community Foundation

Dan Peters has been named the Executive Director of the Hastings Community Foundation. Peters is the first Executive Director of the organization. He begins his duties on February 27, 2020.

“I am proud to call Hastings my home. We have innovative people, exciting opportunities and a community spirit that isn’t found elsewhere. I am honored to be able to now serve Hastings through this position,” said Peters.

In his role, Peters will work with the board of directors to provide leadership for communication and publicity, financial administration, fundraising, donor stewardship, and community outreach. In addition, he will oversee the Foundation’s leadership of Give Hastings Day and the Key Society.

“The committee selected Dan based on his extensive experience, professional achievements, and deep local relationships. We were impressed with his vision for the future of the community of Hastings and HCF’s role in that future,” said Chuck Shoemaker, chair of the search committee of the Hastings Community Foundation Board of Directors.

Peters will join current staff members Susan Poppe and Stephanie Bliss. The addition of a new staff member reflects the growing role of the Foundation.

"With many new donors looking to partner with the Foundation for their charitable giving, the board believes that adding Dan to the team is a great opportunity to build on past successes and generate continued growth in the years to come” said Cheryl Lockwood, president of the Hastings Community Foundation Board of Directors.

“The Community Foundation looks for the philanthropic solution that best achieves the goals of each individual donor. That is one of the most exciting pieces to this job,” said Peters. “I am looking forward to conversations with our donors on the different ways they can strengthen the community while supporting their own legacy.”

Peters is a graduate of Hastings College and has worked for the Hastings College Foundation and served as the college’s Vice President for Student Life. Peters has earned a Masters in Management from Doane University. He most recently worked at Idea Bank Marketing in Hastings.

Founded in 1987, the Hastings Community Foundation brings more than 30 years of experience and expertise, working with donors, professional advisers, and nonprofits to help strengthen our community through philanthropy. The Foundation has distributed more than $12.5 million in grants and scholarships to the Hastings community.

