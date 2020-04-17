First lab confirmed case of COVID-19 in Red Willow County

Southwest Nebraska Public Health Department is announcing the first lab confirmed case of COVID-19 in their district. They have released the county as Red Willow, but due to confidentiality are not specifying anything any more specific.

The individual with the lab confirmed case is a man in his 30’s. He is self-isolating at home.

The case is considered community spread, which according to SWNPHD, “COVID-19 is active in the community and not related to any specific location.“

They recommend everyone practice protective measures when they go to any location outside their own home.

SWNPHD told News 2 individuals with direct contact to this person during the contagion period are being contacted by their staff.

