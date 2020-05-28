CHI provides first look inside Test Nebraska processing lab

The State of Nebraska and CHI Health St. Elizabeth have a contract to process COVID-19 tests that will extend at least six months.

On Thursday, CHI provided a look inside the Test Nebraska lab, where hundreds of samples are being tested daily.

"Identifying those patients earlier in the process before they're sick enough to come to the hospital," said Derek Vance, President of CHI Health St. Elizabeth. "Even if they never get to that point they can still spread it."

When samples arrive at the intake stage, everything is barcoded and scanned in. From there, they are moved through a series of tests.

"Then they have to get pipetted, then we do the extraction process, then they get put into the PCR machine," said Becky Croner, a medical technologist who works in the lab.

The average turn around time for those tests sits at roughly 48 hours. From there, results are shared via email.

CHI says their test is validated against the Nebraska Public Health Lab, and right now it has about a 94-95 percent accuracy rate.

And while the lab is busy right now, Vance is thinking about the future, and the role CHI could play in the coming months.

"What I think is on most of our minds right now is what happens in the fall, what happens this winter," said Vance. "Do we see a resurgence of the virus in the state and the community so depending on what happens there I think will indicate the next six months what it will look like."