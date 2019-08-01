First night of the Lancaster County Super Fair

Thursday kicks off more than a week of fun at the Lancaster County Super Fair. The fair is back to its traditional 10 day format promising something fun for people of all ages.

Some of the best news for a lot of people, 84th and Havelock is open so it is easy to get here.

It was a near perfect night for opening night.

“We just came out to the fair because we live close by and the girls haven’t been on any rides before so we thought we’d have some fun on the first night of the fair," said Amanda Meyers of Lincoln.

Swarms of people descended on the Lancaster County Event Center for the super fair which is filled with colorful rides, prize-bearing games, fried food and more.

"Just like the culture of the fair I grew up here and I came out with a group of a bunch of great friends to enjoy the good time and the good weather," said Goi of Seward.

For some, like 11-year-old Shea Frank the Super Fair represents months of 4-H work with her horse Maggie.

"It means I’ve come really far, I just used to do practice at my house, like I was on shows,” said Frank. “It’s a really big deal to actually show off my talents."

The fair also has a few new attractions this year like a family fun zone, BMX bikes, and a Super Raptor Show.

For Lincoln families and beyond the new and the old keep them coming back.

The event runs until Saturday August 10th and is open every night until 10:30 p.m.

Tickets are $3 a person but you can get free ones a places like Super Saver, Casey’s and Russ’s Market.

