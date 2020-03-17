First positive case of COVID-19 in Sarpy County

The Sarpy/Cass Health Department has confirmed the first Sarpy County resident to test positive for COVID-19. The person is a man in his 30s. He had close contact with an out-of-state business traveler who tested positive for the virus. The Sarpy County resident has been self-isolating at home since March 14.

Contact investigations are underway and the Sarpy/Cass Health Department with assistance from DHHS is rapidly assessing potential exposures to determine next steps.

All identified close contacts will self-quarantine and be actively monitored twice daily by public health officials for fever and respiratory symptoms.

Public health partners across the state continue to take action to protect the health of Nebraskans. The Sarpy/Cass Health Department will continue to update our community as new information becomes available.

For more information about COVID-19 please visit sarpycasshealthdepartment.org or http://dhhs.ne.gov/coronavirus.