First responders change response to doorway triage during COVID-19 pandemic

First responders fall into the essential workers category. They don't get the option to work from home, meaning they're putting themselves on the front lines of possibly contracting coronavirus. Now they're doing everything they can to prevent community spread.

"It starts with our 911 dispatcher screening calls for patients that potentially have an infection going on," said Jason Kruger, the physician medical director at Lincoln Fire and Rescue.

The new method is called doorway triage. When a person calls 911 and has a cough, fever, or trouble breathing, doorway triage is Lincoln's first responders' new way of helping individuals out in times of emergency.

"First responders have probably the least control of their environment," said Kruger. "We're out in public, we're helping people in their homes. We are where everything starts... We want to protect our patients. We don't want to unknowingly give them an infection, with all the vulnerable people we treat. And we also don't want to get an infection from them."

The plan was developed by following the lead of places that are several weeks ahead of Nebraska in the development of the pandemic.

"We were looking at what was occurring in Seattle," said Kruger. "This is a step that they had taken in order to limit their emergency responder exposure and to conserve protective equipment."

After the dispatcher screens a call, a responder will put on full-protective gear and ask to meet the individual at the doorway. Kruger said not only does it keep the responder safe, but also protects the patient.

Kruger said they're keeping detailed notes of who interacted with whom. That way, if there is an exposure, they can determine how much exposure they've had. But the overall goal remains the same: protect people and keep them healthy.