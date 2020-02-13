First student-produced performance at Nebraska Repertory Theatre

If you're still looking for a Valentine's Day date idea, the Nebraska Repertory Theatre is hoping you'll look no further.

For the first time, students wrote,directed and star in a show at Nebraska Repertory Theatre. (Source: KOLN)

The show, "A Thousand Words" opens Friday at 7:30.

"In August we started with a simple saying, 'A picture is worth a thousand words,'" said director Andy Park. "And it turned into this big lavish production."

The show is narrated by "Grandpa," as he looks back on his life, and it features 100 large scale puppets.

"He's basically collecting a box of the things that matter most from his life," Park said. "So it really is a reflection of what we value most in this world."

For the first time in the theater's history, the show is done completely by students. University of Nebraska students wrote, directed and star in the play.

"This show will touch you, it will move you, it will make you laugh, and the spectacle of it," Park said. "It is something to see."

Students also get equity points for participating, meaning they're working toward their union card.

"It helps them get healthcare, fair pay and a quality of life that actors deserve," Park said. "Actors don't always get a fair shake in this world."

The show opens Friday, Feb. 14 and runs through Sunday, Feb. 23.

Tickets are still available here.