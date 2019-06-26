Firth Volunteer Fire Department gears up for 4th annual run, hopes it draws recruits

Firth Volunteer Fire Department has been hosting "The Beat Goes On" fun run for 4 years. With the $4,500 that they've raised, they have purchased AED machines and CPR training and mannequins for the city. Firth is a rural department, and the crews there say, it's important to have civilians trained to handle some situations because a volunteer department's response time is often slower than paid departments.

The Firth Fire Department is a good example of a rural department. It has 5 vehicles and 29 volunteer staff members and serve about a thousand people. These volunteers all have different jobs and obligations outside of being a volunteer firefighter, so a lot of times some volunteers can't go to an accident due to other obligations. The assistant chief there said sometimes they respond to calls with 2 volunteers.

"You're wearing all the hats on one person, and that can get stressful," said David Dorn, the Assistant Chief at Firth Fire Department.

An EMT at Firth says "The Beat Goes On" Fun Run is essential in providing training for the people of Firth. She said, the fact that they are trained could make all the difference for the department.

"If we train the community to know what to do before we get there, that person has a higher rate of survival," said Tina Booton, an EMT at Firth Fire Department.

Dorn says recruitment can be hard, especially considering the volunteer aspect.

"It's kind of hard to ask nowadays for people to give that much time for literally nothing," said Dorn. He added, many don't feel that they are qualified or capable of doing the job either.

"You'd be really surprised you can do when you're trained, and what a person actually thinks they can do. Everybody can do it, it's just if they want to."

Dorn and Booton hope the run will inspire others to join the department.

"The more people we have, the better the response time," said Booton.

The run starts at 8 a.m. on Saturday, June 29 at the Firth Fire Department. There will be a pancake run starting there at 7 a.m. A Blackhawk helicopter is expected to make an appearance around 9:30.

Booton said they have about 30 people registered to run and they are expecting more. Registration for a t-shirt has ended, but those interested in running can still visit this link to sign up. Registration is $25 until tomorrow, and is $30 on the day of the race.