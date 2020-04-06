Firth assisted living employees living in trailers

For most social distancing means working from home but for employees at Lakeview Assisted Living work will also become home.

For the foreseeable future about eight employees commutes will only be a few yards.

"For the safety of our residents to stop the flow of staff traffic," said Deanna Hayes the executive director. "Just a core group of us are going to actually live here."

The facility in Firth put out a call this weekend for trailers for staff to live in.

"This will be my home for the next two to four weeks we're estimating," said Jena Reckling the director of nursing.

Five of those have already been delivered.

"Everybody has been supportive they're like you need to do that. We're here to take care of eachother," said Reckling. "Somebody has to step up and take care of these residents."

For Vicki Trecek its especially important. Not only does she work at the facility her husband is a resident.

"I was very pleased when Deanna decided to do this," said Trecek. "He is a transplant patient so he is very susceptible to things."

The group says so far local businesses have already offered food donations for staff living on the property but say they would be grateful for any other help people could give.

"It's part of the job," said Hayes. "It's a huge commitment and I can't say enough of how proud I am of my staff."