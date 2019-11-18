Fitness experts explain how you can stay healthy during the holidays

Not only can the holidays bring stress, but they can also take a toll on your body.

Fitness experts say short burst, high intensity, calorie torching timed intervals using weights works out your entire body (SOURCE: KOLN).

Fitness experts say doing exercises like yoga and pilates can keep you relaxed and help eliminate tension in your body and mind. If you're a little more advanced, they suggest trying high-intensity workouts like strength training or cycling. These exercises can often help you get into the right mental space during the holiday season, while also getting in a good workout.

Exercising during the holidays can also be a bonding experience for the entire family. Studio director Morgan Horton at Fly Fitness says by modifying certain moves in workouts, everyone can get involved, "Take out the jump. Take out any hopping. Keep both feet on the ground. You can still get in an amazing workout. Your whole family can do it. Your 8-year-old cousin, your grandma can do it, as long as you're being careful, listening to your body and doing those things that feel really good to you."

With our routines being thrown off track during the busy holidays, Horton says staying committed to keeping your body moving is important, even if it's only 20 minutes a day.