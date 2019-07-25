Five Below to open Lincoln location

A popular discount store is on its way to the Capital City, as Five Below is set to open a Lincoln location.

Five Below, which has more than 800 stores in 36 states, is planning to open a located in the Centro Plaza at 48th and R streets, according to planning commission documents.

It will go into the location of the former Beauty Brands.

Five below targets a young demographic, and everything they sell is less than $5.

No open date has been announced, but according to the store’s website the Lincoln location will be “opening soon”.

