Five Kearney residents arrested for drugs

An on-going, joint investigation involving members of the Central Nebraska Drug and Safe Streets Task Force resulted in the service of two search warrants at 6:59 a.m. this morning in Kearney. Search warrants were served simultaneously at 3707 and 3711 Central Ave. by members of the Kearney Police/Buffalo County Emergency Services Team and Task Force Officers.

Kearney police told Local4 that officers located narcotics at each location and arrested Vincent Burns, 29; Jessica Burns, 22; Bruce Graham, 61; Vincent Graham, 29; and Stephen Riggs, 28, were all arrested for felony possession of a controlled substance. Vincent and Jessica Burns were also arrested for child abuse and their children were place in state custody. The investigation is ongoing.

Members of the Central Nebraska Drug and Safe Streets Task Force involved with this operation include the Kearney Police Department, Nebraska State Patrol, Buffalo County Sheriff’s Department, Adams County Sheriff’s Department, & Hall County Sheriff’s Department.