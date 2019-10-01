Five arrested and 163 birds seized in suspected cockfighting activity

On Friday, September 20, Nebraska Humane Society Animal Control Officers seized 114 roosters and 49 chicks and hens from a property in Bellevue.

According to a release from the NHS, the birds were seized during a raid with Bellevue police for suspected cockfighting.

Salvador Lopez, Mendoza Chaves, Jose Gerardo Soria, Veronica Herrera, and Jose Lopez have been arrested for felony cockfighting associated with this event, according to the release.

The birds, along with four dogs, four kittens, and a goat also seized, are being held and cared for until the prosecution is no longer pending.

According to the release, this is the second-largest cockfighting case the NHS has seen in three years. NHS stresses that this is a clear demonstration of animal cruelty to the highest extent.