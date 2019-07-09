Hastings teen gets jail time for September fatal car crash

A Hastings man stands convicted of motor vehicle homicide for his part in a September car crash which killed two people.

A rescue worker at the scene of a September 2018 fatal car crash. Parker Short will serve 360 days in jail for each of two counts of motor vehicle homicide. (Source: KSNB)

Parker Short, 18, was convicted in April on two counts of misdemeanor motor vehicle homicide.

The accident happened September 19, 2018 at the intersection of Maxon Avenue and J Street near Central Community College in Hastings.

The Adams County Sheriff at the time quoted witnesses who said a west-bound vehicle driven by Short ran a stop sign at that intersection and collided with a north bound vehicle carrying four people. Two passengers in the second car, Jessica Guerrero, 19, Lexington, and Jose Martinez, 19, Grand Island, died of injuries from the crash. The vehicle's driver, Isaiah Zapata, 20, Grand Island, and a fourth passenger, Usama Erickson, 18, Grand Island, were also injured.

Short has been sentenced to 360 days in jail on each count. The sentences will be served at the same time, concurrent to one another. He's also been fined a total of $600, will be on probation for two years and ordered to perform 100 hours of community service.