Five men arrested in connection to gunshots fired Wednesday afternoon

Lincoln Police arrested five men who were inside a vehicle that fired shots at another car on Wednesday afternoon.

LPD said around 12:30 p.m. officers were called to 9th and Fairfield on gunshots heard in the area.

Officers found gun casings and witnesses said they saw occupants of a black four-door sedan as being the ones responsible.

Police then found a vehicle that matched the description at a home in the Belmont neighborhood in the 900 block of Benton Street.

Police said they saw two men getting out of the black sedan and getting into another car, and they were taken into custody.

Officers then found three more men they believe were responsible for the shooting inside and arrested them. Police located live-round ammunition and a discarded car window with two bullet holes in the trash near the residence.

Police learned that all five men were in the car when they had a fight with occupants of another vehicle and exchanged shots.

Marcus Richardson Jr., 20, Kalam Yiel, 19, Trevon Burage, 20, Devontae Bluford, 24, Vincent Teburso, 20 were all arrested for aiding and abetting discharge of a firearm.

Police are still searching for the other vehicle involved.

