Five new cases brings Lancaster County total to 242

Five new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Lancaster County on Friday morning, bringing the local total to 242.

Visit COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov to access a dashboard that summarizes Lancaster County COVID-19 data.

Wednesday afternoon, Governor Pete Ricketts announced the Lincoln-Lancaster County Directed Health Measure will be extended through May 10. There will be looser restrictions beginning on May 11, similar to the ones the Governor announced Friday for other Nebraska counties.

Guidance for employers and employees who will be getting back to work in Lancaster County has been released, and your input is requested here.