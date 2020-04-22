Five new cases of COVID-19 in Lincoln brings local total to 97

City of Lincoln health officials have confirmed five new cases of COVID-19 in Lancaster County, bringing the local tally to 97.

62 of those cases are confirmed community spread.

Across the state, there are currently 1,727 confirmed cases of COVID-19, and 41 deaths have been reported.

The City of Lincoln has released a dashboard COVID-19 tracker that breaks down the total number of cases by age group, gender, and area.

To access that dashboard, click here.

For a county-by-county breakdown of the cases, see below: