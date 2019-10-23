Five people injured when a vehicle ran into a moving train

Five people were hurt when a vehicle ran into a train near David City, according to the Butler County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded around 7:00 a.m. Tuesday to a crash on Highway 92, north of Garrison.

The driver of the vehicle and four passengers were hurt. All five people were taken to the hospital. Three of the five patients were then taken to Bryan West in Lincoln.

The Sheriff's Office has not released information on the names of the patients or their conditions.

An investigation shows the vehicle was headed west when it ran into the northbound train. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

