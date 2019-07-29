Flier with racist message surfaces in Omaha neighborhood

A flier promoting white supremacy has surfaced in areas around Aksarben - the second flier with a racist message to surface in Omaha in the past week.

People our sister station WOWT 6 News spoke with at Aksarben Village Sunday had strong reactions about the flier.

It was posted at 63rd and Shirley and has since been taken down but not before someone was able to snap a picture of it.

At first glance it appears to be a Missing Person sign but next to "name" it says White Identity is Missing. Under "details" it reads Suspected Kidnapping.

A poster was found on UNO’s campus Wednesday depicting a law enforcement officer holding a gun to a Latino man's head telling people to "Report illegal aliens - they have broken the law."

Paras Davis said, “So many people just being mean and nasty and hating on everybody and all the political conflict is just really causing a bunch of hatred and we don't need that."

This is now the second summer in Omaha where white supremacist propaganda has appeared. Last July a swastika was burned into the lawn at Memorial Park.

There were also Nazi books found in little libraries in the Dundee Neighborhood.