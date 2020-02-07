UPDATE: Flight with Americans bound for coronavirus quarantine in Nebraska touches down in Texas

The flight bound for Omaha carrying Americans quarantined for coronavirus as a precaution is expected to touch down Friday afternoon at Eppley Airfield.

Earlier on Thursday, 6 News was told the group of 70 would arrive at Eppley Airfield anytime between 11 a.m. and 11 p.m. Friday. Flight information filed Friday morning indicated the plane was expected to land sometime just after 3 p.m., but that information was updated Friday afternoon to show about an hour delay.

HAVE QUESTIONS? Douglas County Health Department has a coronavirus hotline

Flight reports indicate that around 12:20 p.m., the plane arrived in San Antonio, where earlier reports indicated some 250 quarantined passengers would make their way to nearby Lackland Air Force Base.

After post-flight screenings, they will be transported to Camp Ashland for monitoring during the remainder of their 14-day quarantine period.

—

